USDK (USDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132.50 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $132.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00566354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00155669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049974 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.