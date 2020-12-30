USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,248.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $628,913.43 and $1,248.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,197.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.01240529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003160 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00252410 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

