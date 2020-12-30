Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 153,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 270,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Usio worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

