Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production for current year to a range of 300 to 305 million tons (MT). The company had produced 302 Mt of iron ore last year. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from higher iron ore prices this year as coronavirus pandemic in Brazil has fueled supply concerns while demand in China remains strong. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

VALE stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Vale by 14.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

