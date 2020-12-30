Validity Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $25,225.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00133467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00593305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00157845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00312177 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,200,638 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,698 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

