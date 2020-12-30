ValuEngine Upgrades Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) to “Hold”

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

STCB stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

