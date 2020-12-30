ValuEngine Upgrades Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) to Hold

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Vericity stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter.
Vericity Company Profile
Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
