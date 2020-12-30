ValuEngine Upgrades Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) to Hold

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vericity by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vericity by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

