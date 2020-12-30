VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading 0% Higher

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.23 and last traded at $157.18. 7,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 17,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.003 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

