Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.34

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.34 and last traded at $120.09, with a volume of 144234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

