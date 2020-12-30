Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $16.58 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $822.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 272.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 60,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

