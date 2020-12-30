Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Dec 30th, 2020

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 320,520,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a current ratio of 18.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07.

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

