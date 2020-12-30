Ventas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,614,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

