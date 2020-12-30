Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN) Shares Down 2%

Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29). 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 12,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.34. The stock has a market cap of £16.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.63.

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

