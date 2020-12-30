VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.47. VerifyMe shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 5,838 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

