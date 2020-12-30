Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $207.48

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.48 and last traded at $207.06, with a volume of 17876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

