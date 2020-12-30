Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $233.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

