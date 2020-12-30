Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $545.00

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 541 ($7.07), with a volume of 219430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 529.50 ($6.92).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 467.71 ($6.11).

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

