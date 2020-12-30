Vid Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $43,459.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00596624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00160361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052844 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,612 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

