Vid Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $52,714.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00563937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00303052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,494 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.