VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $110,485.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

