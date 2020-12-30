Vidya (VIDYA) Hits One Day Volume of $273,160.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $567,201.06 and approximately $273,160.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00577706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304940 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.