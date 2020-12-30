Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Trading Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. 91,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.95.

In related news, Director William Dana Frazier sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.53, for a total value of C$106,562.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,222.72.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (CVE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

