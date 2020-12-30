Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

