Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $218.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.36. 8,708,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $425.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

