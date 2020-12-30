Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,334,000 after purchasing an additional 888,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $5,875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 244,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

