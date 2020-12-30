VisionX Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VisionX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00581841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00158093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051025 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.