Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.50

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.50 and traded as high as $32.20. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 36,176 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

