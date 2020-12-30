Vivid Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $7,863.00 and $6.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051628 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

