WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Cap of $12,857.79

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $12,857.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Mercatox, IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00184306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00567490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00050182 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox, BitForex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

