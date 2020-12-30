Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 169,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 134,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

