Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

