Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

