Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.