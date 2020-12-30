WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 69,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 19,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit