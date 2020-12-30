WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 69,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 19,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

