Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 77.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

