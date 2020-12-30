Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Shares Up 2.9%

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.00. 660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

In related news, CFO Angel Donchev bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00.

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

