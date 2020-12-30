Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Shares Up 2.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.00. 660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

In related news, CFO Angel Donchev bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit