Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

