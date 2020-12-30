WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.