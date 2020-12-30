WeTrust (TRST) Price Tops $0.0032

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $297,085.69 and approximately $40.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

