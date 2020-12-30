Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) Trading Down 33.3%

Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) shares were down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 233,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 52,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$32.45 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

About Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.