Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WINA opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. Winmark has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66. The company has a market cap of $696.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,675.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Winmark by 1,211.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Winmark by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

