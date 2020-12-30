WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $76.78. 371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

