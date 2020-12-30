WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.96. 551,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 192,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WISeKey International Company Profile (NYSE:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

