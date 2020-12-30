World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE INT opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,515 shares of company stock valued at $995,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.