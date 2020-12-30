WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 4,577,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,538,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,448,000 after buying an additional 629,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 794,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 888,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

