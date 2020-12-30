Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Down 8.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.19. 676,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 771,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

