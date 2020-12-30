Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.63

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,537 shares of company stock worth $5,788,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $1,571,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

