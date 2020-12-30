YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YETI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.