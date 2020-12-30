Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce sales of $653.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.14 million to $656.60 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 376,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

