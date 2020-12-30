Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

FBC stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 4,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,455. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

